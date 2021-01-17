ISL 2020-21: How to watch FC Goa vs ATK Mohun Bagan Today's match on Disney+ Hotstar, JioTV Online

In a blockbuster Indian Super League (ISL 2020-21) blast on 7.30pm IST this Sunday, January 17, two of the leading teams, ATK Mohun Bagan and FC Goa will be up against each other. The two teams will lock horns at the Fatorda Stadium in the Sunday match.

Occupying third position from 11 matches by scoring 18 matches, FC Goa have displayed a steady performance this season. The team are already excited to score a win here as they come at the back of a 3-0 victory against Jamshedpur FC recently.

Their opponents, ATK Mohun Bagan sit at the second standing in the league table. The team have secured 20 points from previously played 10 matches. Their form has been fine, however the team lost their last outing to Mumbai City FC.

Both the teams have had a successful run this season and the match tonight will decide who is going to stay on the second standing.

The current edition of the ISL 2020-21 is being played behind closed doors in Goa. The precaution has been taken keeping the restrictions induced due the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. However, while the football fans can’t enjoy the match live as audience, they can opt for live streaming on Disney+ Hotstar. To do so, interested people can either purchase Disney+ Hotstar VIP or Premium subscription plans. The Disney+ Hotstar VIP plan comes at an annual charge of Rs 399. Meanwhile, the Premium one costs Rs 1,499 annually. The provider also has a monthly Premium subscription plan that costs Rs 299.

Reliance Jio users can enjoy the live streaming of ISL 2020-21 on Jio TV app.

Follow the steps below to watch the ISL 2020-21 FC Goa vs ATK Mohun Bagan match on Disney+ Hotstar:

1. Open the App Store/ Google Play Store on your smartphone/Apple device

2. Search for Disney+ Hotstar app. Once found, download and install it

3. Next, register on the app by providing the necessary information

4. Buy your preferred subscription plan between VIP and Premium

5. From the sports section, enjoy live streaming of the ISL 2020-21 match

The ISL 2020-21 FC Goa vs ATK Mohun Bagan match is scheduled to kick-off at 7:30pm IST.