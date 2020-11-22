ISL 2020-21: How to watch FC Goa vs Bengaluru FC Today's match on Hotstar, JioTV Online

In the third match of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2020-21, FC Goa and Bengaluru FC will lock horns today at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Fatorda in Goa. The match will be played in empty stadiums sans crowds. Football fans can watch it live on TV or OTT platforms. Bengaluru FC led by the iconic Sunil Chetri will look to improve their run this season with the number of changes they made during the summer signings.

The last year's runners-up have roped in the likes of Cleiton Silva, Franz Gonzalez and Kristian Opseth. While big Indian names such as Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Rahul Bheke, Ashique Kuruniyan, Harmajot Khabra and Udanta Singh are sure to help them win the ISL title this time around.

On the other hand, FC Goa witnessed a bulk of their players, including the coach, migrate to Mumbai City FC. The Gaurs will be headed by a new head coach Juan Fernando and with him, a host of talented players such as Igor Angulo, Ivan Gonzalez and Alberto Nogueraand, Jorge Ortiz and Jones Donachie. The club mainstays Lenny Rodrigues, Mohammad Nawaz, Brandon Frenandes and Seriton Fernandes add depth to the squad.

As the entire tournament will be held behind closed doors, football enthusiasts can enjoy viewing the game on TV or Disney+ Hotstar and Jio TV. To watch live streaming on Disney+ Hotstar, people will have to buy its subscription. They can choose either from VIP or Premium subscription. For an annual VIP and Premium subscription, they will have to pay Rs 399 and Rs 1,499, respectively. Disney+ Hotstar also offers a one-month Premium subscription, which costs Rs 299.

Reliance Jio users can enjoy the live streaming of ISL 2020-21 on Jio TV. For that, they will have to download Jio TV on their smartphone.

How to watch FC Goa vs Bengaluru FC match Disney+ Hotstar

Step 1: Go to Google Play Store and install Disney+ Hotstar app on your phone

Step 2: Once installed, open and register on the app

Step 3: Buy subscription plan of your choice between VIP and Premium

Step 4: Enjoy the match by visiting the sports section of the app

FC Goa vs Bengaluru FC game will begin at 7.30 pm IST.