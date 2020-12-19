ISL 2020-21: How to Watch FC Goa vs Chennaiyin FC Today's Match on Hotstar, JioTV Online

After a setback against ATK Mohun Bagan in the previous match, FC Goa will be looking to earn three points against Chennaiyin FC in Match 33 of the ongoing Indian Super League (ISL) 2020-21 today (Saturday).

A win here would see them climb three spots on the ISL points table to reach the fourth place. Given that their only losses have come at the hands of the top two teams, their current position doesn’t tell the real story. With the likes of Igor Angulo, who has been in terrific form, they have a good chance of beating Chennaiyin FC, which has won just one match in the competition so far.

Chennaiyin have a much tougher road to recovery as they languish at the 8th spot with just 5 points. The match will be played at 7:30 pm IST at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Margao, Goa.

How to livestream FC Goa vs Chennaiyin FC match on Disney+ Hotstar or Jio TV

The ISL 2020-21 matches are being played behind closed doors in Goa and can only be viewed on TV or online through lie streaming. The match between FC Goa vs Chennaiyin FC can be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar and Jio TV.

One can subscribe to either of the two plans – Disney+ Hotstar Premium or Disney+ Hotstar VIP – to enjoy the ISL 2020-21. The Premium subscription comes at a price of Rs 299 per month or Rs 1499 per year, while the VIP service is priced at Rs 399 per year.

Fans can also enjoy the ISL 2020-21 matches on Jio TV with select Reliance Jio prepaid plans that provide a complimentary subscription of Disney+ Hotstar VIP. The Jio plans are: Rs 401, Rs 499, Rs 598, Rs 777 and Rs 2599 (365 days validity).

How to watch ISL 2020-21, FC Goa vs Chennaiyin FC on Disney+ Hotstar:

Step 1: Download Disney+ Hotstar from Google Play Store or App Store

Step 2: Register on the app. You can use your mobile number and OTP to sign in to Disney+ Hotstar app

Step 3: Choose a subscription plan between Disney+ Hotstar VIP and Premium

Step 4: Enjoy the FC Goa vs Chennaiyin FC match

The FC Goa vs Chennaiyin FC game will begin at 7:30 pm IST.