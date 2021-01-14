ISL 2020-21: How to Watch FC Goa vs Jamshedpur FC, FCG vs JFC Match on Hotstar, JioTV Online

Already in the top four clubs of the Indian Super League 2020-21, FC Goa will now take on Jamshedpur FC in their next clash. The FC Goa vs Jamshedpur FC match of ISL 2020-21 is scheduled to take place at 7.30 pm IST on Thursday, January 14 at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Fatorda, Goa.

The Gaurs have the benefit of playing on their homeground. They haven’t lost in the last three matches and will be looking forward to continue the streak here. However, not much can be said as Jamshedpur FC have been an unpredictable team. They have defeated the likes of NorthEast United and Bengaluru FC. The team struggles at 6th standing in the ISL 2020-21 points table.

Here’s how to watch FC Goa vs Jamshedpur FC match of ISL 2020-21 online

While all the ISL 2020-21 matches are being played at three different venues in Goa, football fans in India can unfortunately not be able to witness the games as live audience. This has been done in order to create a safe and secure environment for ISL players during the tournament.

However, they need not get disappointed as all the matches are being live telecasted as well live streamed. The ISL 2020-21 live streaming for all matches is available on Disney+Hotstar.

Viewers can watch the live streaming by choosing to purchase a VIP or Premium subscription plan. The annual VIP plan is priced at Rs 399, while one can purchase the Premium plan at Rs 1,499. One can also buy a monthly subscription plan of Premium plan that costs Rs 299.

Reliance Jio subscribers/users can also enjoy the live streaming of ISL 2020-21 on Jio TV app.

Follow the steps below to watch the ISL 2020-21 FC Goa vs Jamshedpur FC games on Disney+ Hotstar:

1. On your smartphone, open the App Store/ Google Play Store

2. Now, download and install the Disney+ Hotstar app

3. Next on, register on the app with requisite details

4. You can buy your preferred subscription plan

5. From the sports section, enjoy live streaming of the match.

The ISL 2020-21 FC Goa vs Jamshedpur FC game is scheduled to kick-off at 7:30pm IST.