ISL 2020-21: How to watch FC Goa vs Kerala Blasters Today's match on Hotstar, JioTV Online

Both Goa and Kerala blasters will be eyeing their first win in the ongoing ISL 2020-21. The two teams have lost one match each and have had two draw matches in the league till now. The Sunday December 6 match will be played in an empty stadium due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. In their latest outings, both the teams met the same fate as the two sides had draw matches. Goa faced NorthEast United FC and the both the teams scored one goal each while Kerala blasters were up against Chennaiyin FC and none of the them managed to score any goal.

ISL 2020-21, FC Goa vs Kerala Blasters kick off is scheduled for Sunday December 6 at the Fatorda Stadium. The match will commence from 7:30 PM IST.

Football enthusiasts in India can watch the match live on TV or OTT platforms. To watch the live streaming on Disney+ Hotstar, the person will have to purchase its subscription. There are two options from which the enthusiast can choose from. The first one is VIP, this plan is available for Rs 399 and the second one is Premium which is available for Rs 1499

Reliance Jio users can also watch the live streaming of ISL 2020-21 on Jio TV. In order to do so, they will have to download Jio TV on their smartphone.

How to watch FC Goa vs Kerala Blasters match Disney+ Hotstar

Step 1: Go to Google Play Store and install Disney+ Hotstar

Step 2: Register on the app

Step 3: Buy subscription plan of your choice

Step 4: Enjoy the match by visiting the sports section of the app.