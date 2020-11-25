ISL 2020-21: How to Watch FC Goa vs Mumbai City FC Today's Match on Hotstar, JioTV Online

As the Indian Super league 2020-21 proceeds to Matchday 2, the first clash will take place between FC Goa and Mumbai City FC at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Fatorda at 7.30pm IST.

FC Goa managed to conclude their previous match against Bengaluru FC at a 2-2- draw, with both the goals being scored in three minutes by Igor Angulo. The star striker will once again be expected to show some magic on the field as the team will head to play on the home ground against Mumbai City FC. The Gaurs currently have 1 point in the ISL league table.

However, a single point still keeps them above Mumbai City FC in the table, as Sergio Lobera's side lost their previous clash against NorthEast United with 0-1 score. As the coach’s history at Fatorda Stadium has been more or less victorious, team Mumbai FC might turn the tables tonight.

ISL 2020-21 FULL COVERAGE | ISL 2020-21 SCHEDULE | ISL 2020-21 POINTS TABLE

How to livestream FC Goa vs Mumbai City FC match on Disney+ Hotstar or Jio TV

As the football enthusiasts in India are unable to attend the ISL 2020-21 matches in person, the only options they have is to watch the live telecast or the live streaming of all the outings. Disney+ Hotstar and Jio TV are live streaming all the ISL 2020-21 matches this year. One can buy either of the two subscriptions from Disney+ Hotstar to watch the ISL 2020-21 FC Goa vs Mumbai City FC match. Disney+ Hotstar offers Premium and VIP subscription services. The Disney+ Hotstar Premium service can be purchased at Rs 299 per month or Rs 1499 per year, while the Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription comes at Rs 399 per year.

One can also watch the ISL 2020-21 matches on Jio TV with selected Reliance Jio prepaid plans. The plans Rs 401 (28 days validity), Rs 499 (56 days validity), Rs 598 (56 days validity with more data), Rs 777 (84 days validity) and Rs 2599 (365 days validity) come with a complimentary Disney+ Hotstar service.

How to watch ISL 2020-21 on Disney+ Hotstar through Jio subscription:

Step 1: Download Disney+ Hotstar app from Google Play Store or App Store

Step 2: Recharge your Jio prepaid account using one of the prepaid plans listed above

Step 3: Register on the Disney+ Hotstar app. You can use your mobile number and OTP to sign in to Disney+ Hotstar app or website

Step 4: Visit the ‘Sports’ section on the app and find ISL 2020-21

Step 5: Enjoy the FC Goa vs Mumbai City FC match