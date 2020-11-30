ISL 2020-21: How to watch FC Goa vs NorthEast United Today's match on Disney+ Hotstar, JioTV Online

FC Goa will be going head to head with NorthEast United in the 12th match of ISL 2020-21 today at the Fatorda Stadium. The FC Goa vs NorthEast United match will start at 7.30 pm.

In their previous match, Goa were defeated by Mumbai City 0-1 on last Wednesday. FC Goa’s first match of the season with Bengaluru FC ended in a draw with both the sides scoring two goals each.

On the other hand, NorthEast United faced Kerala Blasters in their previous clash in the ISL. The match ended in a draw as both the teams scored two goals each. NorthEast United started their season on a winning note, outperforming Mumbai City 1-0.

FC Goa are standing at the 10th spot on the ISL points table with one point, while NorthEast United are at the second spot with four points.

The ISL 2020-21 is being played in the absence of the audience in stadiums. Football lovers can, however, live-stream the match on TV or OTT platforms.

All matches of ISL can be live-streamed on Disney+ Hotstar or Jio TV. Those who want to watch it on Disney+ Hotstar will have to buy a subscription plan. There are two subscription plans – VIP and Premium. The VIP subscription can be purchased by paying Rs 399 for a year. The Premium subscription offers to plans – monthly and yearly. The monthly subscription can be purchased at Rs 299, while the yearly subscription can be bought at Rs 1,499.

Those who use SIMs of Reliance Jio can also watch match on Jio TV, which can be downloaded from the PlayStore.

How to watch FC Goa vs NorthEast United match on Disney+ Hotstar

Step 1: Open Google Play Store and search Disney+ Hostar app

Step 2: Click on the Install option

Step 3: Open the app and register

Step 4: Buy subscription plan of your choice

Step 5: Watch matches by visiting the sports section of the app