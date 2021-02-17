ISL 2020-21: How to Watch FC Goa vs Odisha FC Today's Match on on Disney + Hotstar and Jio TV Online

The fixture is set and football fans in India are eagerly waiting for the Indian Super League (ISL) clash between FC Goa and Odisha FC. Two attacking sides collide at the Fatorda Stadium on February 17, 2021, from 7:30 PM IST onwards. In the previous clash, FC Goa escaped with a narrow win over Odisha FC as Igor Angulo’s strike in the early second half was enough to secure three points. However, in this clash, while Odisha FC seek revenge, FC Goa need to secure three points in order to be in contention for the elimination round.

ISL 2020-21 FULL COVERAGE | ISL 2020-21 SCHEDULE | ISL 2020-21 POINTS TABLE

NorthEast United FC can take the lead and make the top four if FC Goa slip in this fixture, which is highly unlikely as Odisha FC have been in all types of sorts in this season. The visitors are at the bottom of the table and have lost three matches and drawn two matches in their last five matches played so far in the Indian Super League.

FC Goa have surprisingly drawn five matches consecutively and will look to secure a win against Odisha FC. However, nothing is constant in football and multiple times we have seen before, one can never underestimate a bruised and battered side, as Odisha FC have nothing to lose and can cause a major upset and can spoil FC Goa’s chances of making it to the elimination rounds.

It’s a must watch clash and here is how one can watch the ISL 2020-21 FC Goa vs Odisha FC fixture on Disney + Hotstar and JIO TV, which will be streamed online and telecasted live from the Fatorda Stadium on February 17, 2021, from 7:30 PM IST onwards. For JIO TV, Reliance JIO users can visit the application and watch the ISL 2020-21 FC Goa vs Odisha FC live streaming online on the above-mentioned date and time.

To watch the ISL live match online on Disney + Hotstar, one has to purchase a subscription/plan, which is offered by the OTT platform. The Disney + Hotstar app offers three types of plans, a VIP Disney + Hotstar annual plan which costs Rs. 399, a Premium Disney + Hotstar annual/yearly plan which costs Rs. 1,499, and a Disney + Hotstar Premium monthly plan which costs Rs. 299. Fans can purchase whichever plan they find suitable.

How to Watch ISL 2020-21 FC Goa vs Odisha FC Live Streaming on Disney + Hotstar Online

Fans can follow the below-mentioned steps on how to watch the ISL football match between FC Goa and Odisha FC on Disney + Hotstar online:

Step 1:Visit the Play Store application on your smart phone device

Step 2:Search for Disney + Hotstar application

Step 3: Download the application and register yourself first

Step 4: Once registered, choose the plan interested in subscribing

Step 5: Purchase the plan and view the ISL FC Goa vs Odisha clash live streaming online

The ISL 2020-21 FC Goa vs Odisha FC football match will be streamed live from 7:30PM IST onwards on February 17. Fans can also watch other ISL matches on the Disney + Hotstar application as well.