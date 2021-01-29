ISL 2020-21: How to Watch FC Goa vs SC East Bengal Today's Match on Disney+ Hotstar, JioTV Online

FC Goa will look to earn maximum points when they host SC East Bengal in the 75th match of the ongoing Indian Super League (ISL) 2020-21 at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, in Fatorda, Goa on Friday. The Gaurs are currently sitting in the third position with 20 points earned over a course of 13 matches. In the last six matches, they have won and drawn three matches. However, they failed to capitalise in their match against Kerala Blasters FC which ended in a 1-1 draw.

Meanwhile, SC East Bengal after a dismal start to the season, as they failed to win a single game in their first seven ISL 2020-21 outings. However, the Kolkata side have bounced back and are currently in the 10th position on the ISL standings with 12 points from the same number of matches.

The FC Goa vs SC East Bengal match is scheduled to begin at 7:30 PM IST.

The current edition of the ISL 2020-21 is being played behind closed doors due to restrictions induced by the Covid-19 pandemic. However, fans can enjoy the live broadcast and streaming on Disney + Hotstar if they opt to purchase a subscription plan. Football enthusiasts can either buy a VIP plan which is priced at Rs 399 or a Premium option at Rs 1,499. For a monthly plan, one needs to payRs 299.

Football lovers who have a subscription to Reliance Jio will be able to watch the live streaming on Jio TV app.

Follow the steps below to watch the ISL 2020-21 FC Goa vs SC East Bengal match on Disney+ Hotstar

1. Open the App Store/ Google Play Store on your mobile device

2. Download and install the Disney+ Hotstar app

3. Register on the app with requisite details

4. Buy your preferred subscription plan

5. Voila! you are all set to catch all the action live.

