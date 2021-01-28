ISL 2020-21: How to watch Hyderabad FC vs Bengaluru FC Today's match on Hotstar, JioTV Online

Hyderabad FC will have a chance to break into the top three of the table when they take on Bengaluru FC in the ISL 2020-21 match on Thursday. They are currently sitting in the fourth position with 18 points earned over a course of 13 matches. In the last five matches, they have won twice and drawn on the three other occasions. They failed to capitalize in their match against Odisha which ended in a draw, considering it was the easiest fixture they could have got.

Meanwhile, Bengaluru is still going through a rough patch, having not won a single match since their win over Odisha. They lost three of the last five matches and are lying at the ninth position in the group. If they do manage to beat Hyderabad here, they will climb up to the sixth spot. But it is easier said than done.

The match will be played at 7:30 PM IST at Tilak Maidan in Goa.

How to livestream Hyderabad FC vs Bengaluru FC match on Disney+ Hotstar or Jio TV

The ISL 2020-21 matches which are being played behind closed doors can be watched on Star Sports network on TV. The match between Hyderabad FC vs Bengaluru FC can be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar and Jio TV.

You can subscribe to one of the following two plans - Disney+ Hotstar Premium or Disney+ Hotstar VIP to enjoy the ISL 2020-21 matches. The Premium subscription comes for Rs 299 per month or Rs 1499 per year, while the VIP service is priced at Rs 399 per year.

Fans can also enjoy the ISL 2020-21 matches on Jio TV with select Reliance Jio prepaid plans that provide a complimentary subscription of Disney+ Hotstar VIP. The Jio plans are: Rs 401, Rs 499, Rs 598, Rs 777 and Rs 2599.

Step 1: Download Disney+ Hotstar app from App Store or Google Play Store

Step 2: Register on the app. You can use your mobile number to sign in

Step 3: Buy a subscription plan: Disney+ Hotstar VIP or Disney+ Hotstar Premium

Step 4: Visit the Sports section on the app and enjoy the Hyderabad FC vs Bengaluru FC match

