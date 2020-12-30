ISL 2020-21: How to Watch Hyderabad FC vs FC Goa Today's Match on Hotstar, JioTV Online

Hyderabad FC will be hoping to earn three points to help break them in the top four positions when they take on FC Goa in the Indian Super League 2020-21 today. They would try to snap the two-match losing streak here. Currently, they are at the 8th position with 9 points, having won two matches and lost as many matches out of the total seven games played.

For Goa, it is an opportunity to break into the top three. A win here would shoot them up three spots higher with 14 points, only behind ATK Mohun Bagan and Mumbai City. They have won three of the last five games, while losing the other two. In their last outing, they displayed a great performance beating Jamshedpur by 2-1 goals. In doing so, they snapped a two-match losing streak.

Both teams would want to snatch as many points as they can. The prospects of Goa, however, seem brighter. The match will be played at 7:30 PM IST at the Tilak Maidan, Vasco da Gama, Goa.

How to livestream Hyderabad FC vs FC Goa match on Disney+ Hotstar or Jio TV

The ISL 2020-21 matches are being played behind closed doors and can be watched on Star Sports network on TV. The match between Hyderabad FC vs FC Goa can be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar and Jio TV.

You can subscribe to one of the following two plans - Disney+ Hotstar Premium or Disney+ Hotstar VIP to enjoy the ISL 2020-21. The Premium subscription comes for Rs 299 per month or Rs 1499 per year, while the VIP service is priced at Rs 399 per year.

Fans can also enjoy the ISL 2020-21 matches on Jio TV with select Reliance Jio prepaid plans that provide a complimentary subscription of Disney+ Hotstar VIP. The Jio plans are: Rs 401, Rs 499, Rs 598, Rs 777 and Rs 2599.

How to watch ISL 2020-21, Hyderabad FC vs FC Goa on Disney+ Hotstar:

Step 1: Download Disney+ Hotstar app from Google Play Store

Step 2: Register on the app. You can use your mobile number to sign in

Step 3: Buy a subscription plan: Disney+ Hotstar VIP or Disney+ Hotstar Premium

Step 4: Visit the Sports section on the app and enjoy the Hyderabad FC vs FC Goa match

The Hyderabad FC vs FC Goa game will begin at 7:30 pm IST.