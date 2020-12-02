ISL 2020-21: How to Watch Hyderabad FC vs Jamshedpur FC Today's Match on Hotstar, JioTV Online

Hyderabad FC have started off the tournament on a brighter note by winning their first fixture against Odisha FC and having a draw against former champions Bengaluru FC in the second match. In their previous matches, HFC have utilized young Indian players to their advantage with Ashish Rai and Akash Mishra playing as full-backs. The versatile Nikhil Poojary is moved to the attacking flanks after playing in defence in first ISL 2020-21 match against Odisha FC. HFC also have the reliable Aridane Santana leading their attack and Joao Victor commanding the midfield.

However, Jamshedpur FC are yet to get a win in their ISL 2020-21 tournament after losing against Chennaiyin FC in the opening match and having a draw against Odisha FC in the second outing. The JFC will look forward to secure their first victory of this ISL season.

The ISL 2020-21 Hyderabad FC vs Jamshedpur FC outing will take place at 7.30 pm IST on Wednesday, December 2 at the Tilak Maidan, Vasco Da Gama, Goa.

How to livestream Hyderabad FC vs Jamshedpur FC match on Disney+ Hotstar or Jio TV

All the matches of the ISL 2020-21 are being played in Goa, a popular destination for vacation in India. However, this year COVID-19 has brought a little disappointment to the football lovers as they will not be able to watch the ISL 2020-21 live. However, the viewers won’t miss to watch their favourite sport as it will be live telecasted on television and also live streamed at Disney+ Hotstar and Jio TV.

To watch the live stream of ISL 2020-21 matches on Disney+ Hotstar, the viewers will have to buy the subscription offered by the app. There are two subscription available on the app – Disney+ Hotstar Premium, which costs Rs 299 per month or Rs 1499 per year and Disney+ Hotstar VIP at Rs 399 per year.

Football lovers can also watch ISL 2020-21 matches on Jio TV after recharging with selected Reliance Jio prepaid plans, which are Rs 401 (28 days validity), Rs 499 (56 days validity), Rs 598 (56 days validity with more data), Rs 777 (84 days validity) and Rs 2599 (365 days validity). All these prepaid plans come with a complimentary subscription of Disney+ Hotstar.

How to watch ISL 2020-21 Hyderabad FC vs Jamshedpur FC on Disney+ Hotstar through Jio subscription:

Step 1: First you have to download the Disney+ Hotstar app from Google Play Store or App Store

Step 2: For those who are using Reliance Jio network can either download the My Jio app and recharge by using any one of the prepaid plans listed above or one can also directly recharge from any of the UPI app

Step 3: Once you get your recharge done, open the Disney+ Hotstar app and register yourself by using your Jio contact number. You will get an OTP on the registered number to sign in to Disney+ Hotstar app or website

Step 4: Once your registration is done, open the app and browse the ‘Sports’ section and look for ISL 2020-21 fixtures

Step 5: Click on the live streaming of Hyderabad FC vs Jamshedpur FC match