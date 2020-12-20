ISL 2020-21: How to watch Hyderabad FC vs Mumbai City FC Today's match on Hotstar, JioTV Online

The double-header Sunday for ISL 2020-21 is here with the first match of the day being played between Hyderabad FC and Mumbai City FC. The Islanders are one of the season favourites and lead the ISL 2020-21 points table. The team has only lost one match so far, while winning four other games.

The Nizams, on the other hand, are one of the only two unbeaten sides in the league. They are currently sixth in the ISL points table. They won their previous game against SC East Bengal after drawing three straight games.

Hyderabad FC will not have Joel Chianese, Lluis Sastre, and Fran Sandaza on their side as all the three players are currently recovering from the injuries. For Mumbai City FC, Sergio Lobera’s team will have Hugo Boumous back after missing the previous game.

How to livestream Hyderabad FC vs Mumbai City FC match on Disney+ Hotstar or Jio TV

All the ISL 2020-21 matches are being hosted in Goa this year at three different venues. However, no audience will be allowed to attend the outings as they are being played behind closed doors. Howeer, the football enthusiast in India can still watch these matches on TV or online. The match between Hyderabad FC vs Mumbai City FC can be live streamed live on either Disney+ Hotstar or Jio TV.

For those who want to lie stream ISL 2020-21 matches through Disney + Hotstar, the viewers can opt for one of the two subscription plans offered by the app. The Disney+ Hotstar Premium subscription plan can be availed at Rs 299 a month or Rs 1499 a year. For those, who want a cheaper subscription plan, Disney+ Hotstar VIP comes at Rs 399 for a year.

Apart from this, one can also watch ISL 2020-21 matches on Jio TV. For this, they will have to recharge their Jio number with selected Reliance Jio prepaid plans, which comes with a complimentary subscription of Disney+ Hotstar VIP. These prepaid Jio plans can be one out of Rs 401, Rs 499, Rs 598, Rs 777 or Rs 2599, each with a different validity.

How to watch ISL 2020-21, Hyderabad FC vs Mumbai City FC on Disney+ Hotstar/ Jio TV:

Step 1: One has to start with downloading Disney+ Hotstar app on smartphone using Google Play Store or App Store

Step 2: Follow it with registering on the app. To do this, one can use your mobile number and OTP as log-in credentials to sign in to Disney+ Hotstar app

Step 3: Now, choose a subscription plan of your choice, or go with one of the Reliance Jio recharge

Step 4: From the Sports section, browse Hyderabad FC vs Mumbai City FC match

The Hyderabad FC vs Mumbai City FC game will begin at 5 pm IST.