ISL 2020-21: How to Watch Hyderabad FC vs NorthEast United FC Today's Match on Hotstar, JioTV Online 

After winning the last match against Chennaiyin FC by 2-0, Hyderabad FC will be eyeing their second consecutive win in the upcoming Indian Super League 2020-21 match against NorthEast United FC. The match has been scheduled for Sunday, February 7 at Tilak Maidan. In terms of performance, there is no difference among Hyderabad and NorthEast United, as the two sides have 22 points each from 15 matches.

ISL 2020-21 Hyderabad FC vs NorthEast United FC match is scheduled to start from 7:30 PM IST. Indian football lovers can watch the match from anywhere in India through Disney+Hotstar app and Jio TV app. For watching the match on Jio TV app, you need an active Reliance Jio connection and the app in your device. The match can be watched in the sports section of the app.

If you wish to watch ISL 2020-21 matches on Disney+Hotstar, you will need to buy either the VIP plan for Rs 399 or the premium plan for Rs 1499, both for a year. You can also go for Rs 299 Premium monthly plan.

To start watching the ISL 2020-21 Hyderabad FC vs NorthEast United FC match on the OTT portal, follow these steps:

Step 1: Download the app from Play Store or App Store on your device

Step 2: Register your account on the Disney+Hotstar

Step 3: Buy either VIP plan or Premium plan for the options

Step 4: You will be directed to the main homepage of the portal

Step 5: Go to sports section and choose the ISL option

Here is a looking at possible playing 11 of the two sides:

Hyderabad FC: Laxmikant Kattimani (GK), Ashish Rai, Akash Mishra, Odei Onaindia, Chinglensana Singh, Joao Victor, Hitesh Sharma, Fran Sandaza, Joel Chianese, Mohammed Yasir, Aridane Santana (C)

NorthEast United FC: Gurmeet Singh (GK), Mashoor Shareef, Benjamin Lambot (C), Dylan Fox, Gurjinder Kumar, Federico Gallego, Rochharzela, Lalengmawia, VP Suhair, Luis Machado, Deshorn Brown