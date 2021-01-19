ISL 2020-21: How to watch Hyderabad FC vs Odisha FC Today's match on Hotstar, JioTV Online

Hyderabad have not lost a single match in its previous three fixtures of the Indian Super League 2020-21. The team in fact have been in decent shape since the beginning of the league. Till now, the team have managed four wins and 16 points from 11 matches to secure the fourth spot of the ISL 2020-21 point table.

Odisha FC on the contrary desperately need to up their game in the league. The team only have one win to their credit till now. In the latest fixture too, they were on the losing side against Chennaiyin by 1-2.

ISL 2020-21, Hyderabad FC vs Odisha FC match off will start from 7:30 PM IST on Tuesday January 19 at the Fatorda Stadium.

This match will be all the more exciting as these two sides are meeting for the second time in the ISL 2020-21 series. In previousmatch, Hyderabad had managed to beat Odisha by 1-0 on November 23.

There are two simple ways to live stream the match on your device. The first one is through JIO TV and the second one is through Disney+ Hotstar.If you have a Reliance Jio connection, then you can directly start watching the ISL 2020-21 Hyderabad FC vs Odisha FC match through the JIO TV app.

Those football enthusiasts who want to watch the match through Disney+ Hotstar will need a subscription of it. There are two plans namely:VIP and Premium. In order to subscribe to the VIP plan, the user will have to pay a sum of Rs 399, while for the Premium plan amount worth Rs 1499 will have to be paid. Once the subscription process is complete, you can start enjoying the ISL 2020-21 matches.

Here is how you can start the ISL 2020-21 live streaming on Disney+ Hotstar

Step 1: Download the Disney+ Hotstar from Play Store or App Store

Step 2: Create an account on Disney+ Hotstar

Step 3: Choose a subscription plan between VIP and Premium. Pay as per the plan

Step 4: Once done, go to the sports section and search for ISL 2020-21 and start watching the match.