ISL 2020-21: How to watch Hyderabad FC vs SC East Bengal Today's match on Hotstar, JioTV Online

Match 29 of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2020-21 will feature Hyderabad FC taking on SC East Bengal at the Tilak Maidan, Vasco da Gama in Goa on Tuesday, December 15. The match will be played in empty stadiums sans crowds. Football fans can watch it live on TV or OTT platforms.

Hyderabad FC have made an excellent start to the season. Despite being plagued by injuries, they remain unbeaten from their first four games. The Nizams after a 1-0 win over Odisha FC in the season opener followed it with three consecutive draws against Bengaluru FC (0-0), Jamshedpur FC (1-1) and ATK Mohun Bagan (1-1). They sit at the seventh place with six points and will be keen for a second victory of the season when they face SC East Bengal in the evening.

Meanwhile, debutants SC East Bengal are struggling to get going in the tournament, having lost three opening games on the trot. They missed their chances in the first ever Kolkata derby of the ISL 2020-21 going down 1-2 against rivals ATK Mohun Bagan, followed it with a 0-3 drubbing by Mumbai City FC and a 0-2 loss against NorthEast United FC. However, they made a good comeback and earned their first point of the season as they held Jamshedpur FC to a scoreless draw in their previous game. They haven't yet scored a goal in the tournament but leaked seven so far and are sitting at the bottom in the points table.

To watch live streaming on Disney+ Hotstar, people will have to buy its subscription. They can either purchase VIP or Premium subscription. For one year of VIP and Premium, they will have to pay Rs 399 and Rs 1,499. Disney+ Hotstar also offers a one-month subscription of Premium which costs Rs 299.

Reliance Jio users can enjoy the live streaming of ISL 2020-21 on Jio TV. For that, they will have to download Jio TV on their smartphone.

How to watch Hyderabad FC vs SC East Bengal match Disney+ Hotstar

Step 1: Go to Google Play Store and install Disney+ Hotstar

Step 2: Register on the app

Step 3: Buy subscription plan of your choice

Step 4: Enjoy the match by visiting the sports section of the app.

The Hyderabad FC vs SC East Bengal game will begin at 7.30 pm IST.