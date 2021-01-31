ISL 2020-21: How to Watch Hyderabad vs Chennaiyin FC Today's Match on Hotstar, JioTV Online

Hyderabad FC are going to lock horns with Chennaiyin FC in their upcoming match in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2020-21. Sunday’s 5pm game will take place at Tilak Maidan.

Hyderabad are currently sitting comfortably at the fourth spot but they have not won any of their last four matches, which saw two goalless draws as well. They have 19 points in their kitty, having played 14 games in total this season. They will be looking forward to clinching winning points from the next game, boosted by their victory against Chennaiyin in their previous clash played on January 4.

Chennaiyin are just three points behind Hyderabad, grabbing the sixth spot. But their recent matches have not been encouraging, to say the least. Their last three matches ended with two draws (East Bengal and Mumbai City) and a loss (ATK Mohun Bagan). Also the side only managed to get one goal in the net in the last three matches. So Sunday’s game will be extremely crucial for the side.

The current season of ISL is being conducted with zero audience attendance due to the pandemic. Hence, lovers of the game can enjoy the live streaming of the game on Disney+ Hotstar. In order to watch, viewers need to either purchase the VIP or the Premium subscription pack. The annual VIP and Premium plans are priced at Rs 399 and Rs 1,499 respectively. Also, the one-month subscription pack of Premium costs Rs 299.

The games of IPL 2020-21 are being telecast on Jio TV as well so Reliance Jio subscribers can enjoy the live streaming by downloading the Jio TV app on their phones.

To watch ISL 2020-21 Hyderabad vs Chennaiyin FC game on Disney + Hotstar, follow the steps mentioned below:

Step 1: Go to the Apple App Store or Google Play Store on your device

Step 2: Download and install the Disney+ Hotstar app

Step 3: Register on the application

Step 4: Buy any subscription plan of your choice

Step 5: Tap on the sports section inside the app and click on the live streaming of the ISL match

The ISL 2020-21 match between Hyderabad vs Chennaiyin FC is scheduled to start at 5 PM IST on January 31.