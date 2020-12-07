ISL 2020-21: How to watch Jamshedpur FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan Today's match on Hotstar, JioTV Online

After three back-to-back wins in their previous fixtures, ATK Mohun Bagan, in their debut season as a merged entity, will look forward to another victory to go back on top of the ISL 2020-21 points table. The team will clash against Jamshedpur FC at Tilak Maidan, Goa on Monday, December 7 at 7.30pm IST. While ATK Mohun Bagan have not lost a single match yet, Jamshedpur FC are still looking for their first victory. With 2 points, 1 loss and 2 draws, the team sits 8th in the ISL 2020-21 points table. After being beaten by Chennaiyin FC 2-1, Jamshedpur FC drew games with Odisha FC 2-2 and Hyderabad FC 1-1. For Jamshedpur, it is likely to be a tough fixture against ATK Mohun Bagan, who have been very solid in the league so far.

How to livestream Jamshedpur FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan match on Disney+ Hotstar or Jio TV

The ISL 2020-21 is being played in Goa this year at three different venues. However, football fans will not be able to watch as live audience because of the safety measures taken to keep COVID-19 at bay. In such a situation, football lovers can still witness the live action through streaming it on online platforms such as Disney+Hotstar and Jio TV.

To live stream all the ISL 2020-21 matches on Disney+ Hotstar, the fans of the game will be required to purchase any one of the two subscription services offered by the app - Disney+ Hotstar Premium and Disney+ Hotstar VIP. The Disney+ Hotstar Premium service comes at Rs 1499 per year, while one can buy Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription online at just Rs 399 per year. One can also purchase a monthly plan of Disney+ Hotstar Premium service at Rs 299.

Football lovers can also watch the ISL 2020-21 matches on Jio TV. To access this, one has to recharge their Reliance numbers with any of the prepaid plans out of Rs 401 (28 days validity), Rs 499 (56 days validity), Rs 598 (56 days validity with more data), Rs 777 (84 days validity) and Rs 2599 (365 days validity). All these prepaid plans come with a complimentary Disney+ Hotstar service.

How to watch ISL 2020-21 Jamshedpur FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan on Disney+ Hotstar through Jio subscription:

Step 1: Download Disney+ Hotstar app from Google Play Store or App Store

Step 2: Recharge you Jio prepaid account using any one of the plans listed above

Step 3: Register yourself on the Disney+ Hotstar app, which can also be done using your mobile number and OTP for sign-in credentials

Step 4: In the app, browse the 'Sports' section and look for ISL 2020-21 fixtures

Step 5: Click on the live streaming of Jamshedpur FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan match