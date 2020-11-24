ISL 2020-21: How to watch Jamshedpur FC vs Chennaiyin FC Today's match on Hotstar, JioTV Online

Jamshedpur FC will take on last year's finalist Chennaiyin FC in the ISL 2020-21 at 7:30pm IST at the Tilak Maidan Stadium. JFC did not have a good season last year as it won just four matches and was a permanent fixture in the bottom section of the points table. They will be hoping for a good start here. It will not, however, be an easy task if the previous Indian Super League's performance is to go by. Despite a slow start last season, Chennaiyin FC eventually made it to the playoffs and reached the final which they lost to ATK Mohun Bagan.

CFC will be missing their golden boot winner from last season, Nerijus Valskis - who will interestingly be on their opponent JFC camp today. The Lithuanian striker can surely make a lot of difference, but CFC will still try to assert their dominance. Both teams will look to start their campaign on a winning note.

ISL 2020-21 FULL COVERAGE | ISL 2020-21 SCHEDULE | ISL 2020-21 POINTS TABLE

How to live stream Jamshedpur FC vs Chennaiyin FC match on Disney+ Hotstar or Jio TV?

The ISL 2020-21 matches are being played behind closed doors and can only be viewed on TV or online. The match between Jamshedpur FC vs Chennaiyin FC can be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar and Jio TV. There are two subscription plans on offer for users - Disney+ Hotstar Premium and Disney+ Hotstar VIP. The Premium service comes at a price of Rs 299 per month or Rs 1499 per year, while the VIP subscription is priced at Rs 399 per year.

Fans can also watch the ISL 2020-21 matches on Jio TV with select Reliance Jio prepaid plans that provide a complimentary subscription of Disney+ Hotstar VIP. The plans include: Rs 401 (28 days validity), Rs 499 (56 days validity), Rs 598 (56 days validity with more data), Rs 777 (84 days validity) and Rs 2599 (365 days validity).

How to watch ISL 2020-21 on Disney+ Hotstar through Jio subscription:

Step 1: Download Disney+ Hotstar from Google Play Store or App Store

Step 2: Recharge your Jio prepaid account using one of the plans listed above to get Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription

Step 3: Register on the app. You can use your mobile number and OTP to sign in to Disney+ Hotstar app or website

Step 4: Visit the Sports section on the app and find ISL 2020-21

Step 5: Enjoy the Jamshedpur FC vs Chennaiyin FC match