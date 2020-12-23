ISL 2020-21: How to Watch Jamshedpur FC vs FC Goa Today's Match on Hotstar, JioTV Online

Jamshedpur FC will clash with FC Goa in the ongoing Indian Super League 2020-21 today on December 23. Following the loss in their first match against Chennaiyin FC, Jamshedpur really turned it around and though they did not win many games, they did not lose one since.

In the last five games, they won twice and the rest ended in a draw. They even beat one of the top two sides, ATK Mohun Bagan and backed it up with another win over NorthEast United. With just two wins in seven games, they now stand at the fifth position.

Goa have also won two matches out of seven, but lost three games, which restricts their points tally to eight, two points short of their next opponents. They have a chance to overtake Jamshedpur in the race and even break into the top four. They are coming on the back of two consecutive losses at the hands of Chennaiyin and Mohun Bagan. Their last win came over Odisha. They would certainly be desperate for a win here.

The match will be played at Tilak Maidan in Vasco Da Gama, Goa.

How to livestream Jamshedpur FC vs FC Goa match on Disney+ Hotstar or Jio TV

The ISL 2020-21 matches are being played behind closed doors and can not be attended by live audience. In such a case, these matches can be viewed only on TV or online. The match between Jamshedpur FC and FC Goa can be streamed live by football fans on the Disney+ Hotstar and Jio TV.

One can subscribe to one of available two plans - Disney+ Hotstar Premium or Disney+ Hotstar VIP to enjoy the ISL 2020-21. The Premium subscription comes for Rs 299 per month or Rs 1499 per year, while the VIP service is priced at Rs 399 per year.

Fans can also enjoy the ISL 2020-21 matches on Jio TV with select Reliance Jio prepaid plans that provide a complimentary subscription of Disney+ Hotstar VIP. The Jio plans are: Rs 401, Rs 499, Rs 598, Rs 777 and Rs 2599.

How to watch ISL 2020-21, Jamshedpur FC vs FC Goa on Disney+ Hotstar:

Step 1: Download Disney+ Hotstar app from Google Play Store

Step 2: Register on the app. You can use your mobile number to sign in to the app

Step 3: Select a subscription plan: Disney+ Hotstar VIP or Disney+ Hotstar Premium

Step 4: Visit the Sports section on the app and enjoy the Jamshedpur FC vs FC Goa match

The Jamshedpur FC vs FC Goa game will begin at 7:30 pm IST.