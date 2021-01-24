ISL 2020-21: How to Watch Jamshedpur FC vs Hyderabad FC Today's Match on Hotstar, JioTV Online

Jamshedpur FC have lost three back to back matches, the team will be eyeing the win in their next scheduled match against Hyderabad FC on Sunday, January 24. Currently, Jamshedpur occupy the eighth spot of the Indian Super League 2020-21 point table with 13 points from 12 matches. Hyderabad, on the contrary, have been in decent form with 17 points from the same number of matches.

The ISL 2020-21 Jamshedpur FC vs Hyderabad FC match is scheduled for 5 PM IST on Sunday, January 24 at Tilak Maidan.

In the latest match, Hyderabad was up against Odisha on January 19, The kick-off ended in a draw after the two sides scored one goal each. Jamshedpur lost the match against Northeast United by 1-2 on January 17.

In order to live stream any ISL 2020-21 match on your device, you will either need the Jio TV app or the Disney+ Hotstar app.

To watch the January 24 ISL 2020-21 Jamshedpur FC vs Hyderabad FC on Disney+ Hotstar app follow these steps:

Step 1: Go to Apple’s App Store or Google’s Play Store to download the latest version of the Disney+ Hotstar app

Step 2: create an account on the app using your email id or phone number or link it with your Facebook account

Step 3: choose a subscription plan between the VIP and Premium plans. The VIP plan is for Rs 399 while the Premium one is for Rs 1499. Once you complete the payment you will be again directed to the homepage of the OTT portal

Step 4: now search for ISL 2020-21 in the sports section

If you want to watch the kick off on JIO TV you will need an active Reliance Jio connection and the JIO TV app. If you have both of these then you can easily start watching the ISL 2020-21 Jamshedpur FC vs Hyderabad FC match.