ISL 2020-21: How to Watch Jamshedpur FC vs Kerala Blasters Today's Match on Hotstar, JioTV Online

After a short break, Jamshedpur FC are back in action in the Indian Super League when they take on Kerala Blasters at the Tilak Maidan in Vasco on Sunday. This is Jamshedpur's first game in 2021 – they beat Bengaluru FC 11 days ago in what was their last game of the league.

Jamshedpur are standing fifth in the ISL standings – they have 13 points in nine games. If they win this game, they will zoom past both FC Goa and Hyderabad FC and lift them to third place.

Kerala Blasters, on the other hand, have blown hot and cold all season. They have picked up just six points in nine games and are standing second from bottom in the points table. The Kerala Blasters have never beaten Jamshedpur in six attempts so far.

How to livestream Jamshedpur FC vs Kerala Blasters match on Disney+ Hotstar or Jio TV

The ISL 2020-21 matches which are being played behind closed doors can be watched on Star Sports network on TV. The match between Jamshedpur FC vs Kerala Blasters can be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar and Jio TV.

Users can subscribe to one of the following two plans - Disney+ Hotstar Premium or Disney+ Hotstar VIP to enjoy the ISL 2020-21 matches. The Premium subscription comes for Rs 299 per month or Rs 1499 per year, while the VIP service is priced at Rs 399 per year.

Fans can also enjoy the ISL 2020-21 matches on Jio TV with select Reliance Jio prepaid plans that provide a complimentary subscription of Disney+ Hotstar VIP. The Jio plans are: Rs 401, Rs 499, Rs 598, Rs 777 and Rs 2599.

How to watch ISL 2020-21, Jamshedpur FC vs Kerala Blasters on Disney+ Hotstar:

Step 1: Download Disney+ Hotstar app from App Store or Google Play Store

Step 2: Register on the app. You can use your mobile number to sign in

Step 3: Buy a subscription plan: Disney+ Hotstar VIP or Disney+ Hotstar Premium

Step 4: Visit the Sports section on the app and enjoy the Jamshedpur FC vs Kerala Blasters match

The Jamshedpur FC vs Kerala Blasters game will begin at 7:30 pm IST.