ISL 2020-21: How to Watch Jamshedpur FC vs NorthEast United Today's Match on Hotstar, JioTV Online

NorthEast United will go into their ISL game since the departure of head coach Gerard Nus as they take on Jamshedpur FC in the early kickoff on Sunday.

NorthEast United sacked Nus after a 1-1 draw with Bengaluru FC in their last game. The management spoke about differences between Nus' tactical approach and the club's vision as the Spaniard was relieved off his duties.

Jamshedpur have not been too better this season, as after a good start to their season, they have not been any good. Owen Coyle's side has just a point more than the Highlanders and is a spot above them.

"We will pick ourselves up, go back to the training session and work harder than ever because that is real football,” Owen Coyle said before the match.

ISL 2020-21, Jamshedpur FC vs NorthEast United match off will start from 05:00 PM IST on Sunday, January 17, at the Tilak Maidan in Vasco Da Gama.

