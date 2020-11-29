ISL 2020-21: How to Watch Jamshedpur FC vs Odisha FC Today's Match on Hotstar, JioTV Online

After facing a loss in their first outing of Indian Super League 2020-21, both Odisha FC and Jamshedpur FC will be coming to the field on Sunday with an aim to score the first victory for the team this season. Struggling in the bottom three of the ISL 2020-21 score table, both the teams sit with 0 points in their kitty.

This will be the first outing of the debut double header Sunday in the seventh season of ISL. Jamshedpur FC lost their first outing against Chennaiyin FC by 1-2, while Odisha FC couldn’t claim a victory against Hyderabad FC. As they go into their next outing on Sunday, November 29, both the teams will be putting forward their best leg.

ISL 2020-21 Jamshedpur FC vs Odisha FC will be played at 5pm at the Tilak Maidan Stadium in Goa.

How to livestream ISL 2020-21 Jamshedpur FC vs Odisha FC match on Disney+ Hotstar or Jio TV

While football lovers can’t enjoy ISL 2020-21 matches at the venue as live audience, they still have options to watch the live streaming and live telecast of the ISL outings this season. The ISL 2020-21 matches can be live streamed on your device using Disney+Hostar app and Jio TV.

For football fans looking forward to live stream ISL 2020-21 matches on Disney+ Hotstar app, there are two subscription services – Disney+ Hotstar Premium and Disney+ Hotstar VIP. The yearly subscription charges for Disney + Hotstar Premium and Disney + Hostar VIP come at Rs 1499 and Rs 399 per year, respectively. You can also opt for a monthly plan of Disney + Hotstar Premium at just Rs 299.

You can also avail a complimentary Disney+ Hotstar service using using selected Reliance Jio prepaid plans. These are Rs 401 (28 days validity), Rs 499 (56 days validity), Rs 598 (56 days validity with more data), Rs 777 (84 days validity) or Rs 2599 (365 days validity).

How to watch ISL 2020-21 Jamshedpur FC vs Odisha FC on Disney+ Hotstar through Jio subscription:

Step 1: Open Google Play Store or App Store to download the Disney+ Hotstar app on your device

Step 2: Using any of the prepaid plans listed above, recharge your JIO number

Step 3: Register yourself on the Disney+ Hotstar app. You can use your mobile number and OTP as login credentials

Step 4: Now, visit the ‘Sports’ section on your Disney+ Hotstar app and look for ISL 2020-21 fixtures

Step 5: Select Jamshedpur FC vs Odisha FC live streaming to enjoy the match