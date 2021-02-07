ISL 2020-21: How to Watch Jamshedpur FC vs SC East Bengal Today's Match on Hotstar, JioTV Online

After winning the latest match against Odisha by 0-1, Jamshedpur FC will be eyeing their next victory against SC East Bengal in the ongoing Indian Super League 2020-21. Jamshedpur side have not lost any match in their previous three outings and as a result are placed at number 7 on the league point table with 18 points.

SC East Bengal, on the other hand, have been totally out of form with only two wins from 15 matches in ISL 2020-21. They lost their latest kick off against Bengaluru by 0-2. Currently, they stand at the second last position in the tournament and have only 13 points.

ISL 2020-21 FULL COVERAGE | ISL 2020-21 SCHEDULE | ISL 2020-21 POINTS TABLE

ISL 2020-21 Jamshedpur FC vs SC East Bengal match is on Sunday, February 7 at 5:00 PM IST. The kick-off is scheduled to take place at the Fatorda Stadium. To live stream ISL 2020-21 matches anywhere in India go to Disney+Hotstar app and Jio TV app.

To watch the match on Jio TV app, you will have to get a Reliance Jio connection. The next step after that will be to install the application on your device from App Store or Play Store. Once done, go to the sports section of the app and start watching the Jamshedpur FC vs SC East Bengal.

If are willing to watch the ISL 2020-21 match on Disney+Hotstar, buy either the annual VIP plan for Rs 399 or purchase the premium plan worth Rs 1499. You can also opt for Premium monthly pack at just Rs 299. You will have to follow these steps to start watching the ISL 2020-21 Jamshedpur FC vs SC East Bengal match on the OTT portal:

Step 1: Make sure that you have the Disney+Hotstar app on your device

Step 2: Create an account on the Disney+Hotstar app

Step 3: Purchase a plan out of the three choices

Step 4: You will be taken to homepage

Step 5: Visit sports section and choose the ISL option