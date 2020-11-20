ISL 2020-21: How to Watch Kerala Blasters FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan Today's Match on Disney+ Hotstar, JioTV Online

The seventh edition of the Indian Super League (ISL) will kick off with Kerala Blasters FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan match today at GMC Stadium Bambolim in Goa. The match will be played in the absence of audience in the stadium. Football lovers can watch it on TV or OTT platforms.

Kerala Blasters seems to have fixed some issues of the last season. They have signed Albino Gomes and Prabhsukhan Gill as goalkeeping was a major concern for them in the previous edition. Kerala blasters have brought in seven new overseas players this season to provide strength to the team. Now, they have a strong defensive line-up because of the presence of Nishu Kumar, Jessel Carneiro, Bakary Koné ans Costa Nhamoinesu in the squad.

On the other hand, ATK Mohun Bagan are expected to get an added advantage after they have signed Sandesh Jhingan, Brad Inman and Carl McHugh. They become a side worth competing with owing to the presence of Sandesh Jhingan, Tiri, Roy Krishna, David Williams, Pronay Halder and Prabir Das. This season will be their first after the merger of ATK and Mohun Bagan.

As no audience is allowed in the stadium, football lovers are left with only one option, to enjoy the match on TV or Disney+ Hotstar and Jio TV.

To watch live-streaming on Disney+ Hotstar, people will have to buy its subscription. They can either purchase VIP or Premium subscription. For one year of VIP subscription, they will have to pay Rs 399 and Rs 1,499, respectively. Disney+ Hotstar also offers one month subscription of Premium which costs Rs 299.

Reliance Jio users can enjoy the live-streaming of ISL 2020-21 on Jio TV. For that, they will have to download Jio TV on their smartphone.

How to watch Kerala Blasters FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan match Disney+ Hotstar

Just follow these steps -

Step 1: Go to Google Play Store and install Disney+ Hotstar

Step 2: Register on the app

Step 3: Buy subscription plan of your choice

Step 4: Enjoy match by visiting the sports section of the app

The Kerala Blasters FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan game will begin at 7.30 pm IST.