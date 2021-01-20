ISL 2020-21: How to Watch Kerala Blasters vs Bengaluru FC Today's Match on Disney+ Hotstar, JioTV Online

In an encounter between the two southern rivals, Kerala Blasters will take on Bengaluru FC in match 65 of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2020-21 on Wednesday, January 20. The Kerala Blasters FC vs Bengaluru FC ISL 2020-21 match will be held at the GMC Stadium, in Bambolim, Goa.

The Blasters currently occupy the tenth spot on the ISL points table 2020-21 with a tally of 10 points from eleven matches so far. They have won just two matches this season and both their wins came in their last five ISL games. However, they head into this fixture on a couple of positive results. They defeated Jamshedpur FC and followed it with a draw against SC East Bengal.

ISL 2020-21 FULL COVERAGE | ISL 2020-21 SCHEDULE | ISL 2020-21 POINTS TABLE

On the other hand, reigning champions Bengaluru FC come into this clash after a string of poor games. Sunil Chhetri led side have lost four games on the trot before managing a draw in their last match. They are currently placed seventh position on the ISL 2020-21 standings and accumulating 13 points from equal number of games as their opponents.Both sides clashed earlier this season in which the Blasters lost by a humiliating 4-2 margin.

The ongoing edition of the ISL 2020-21 will be played behind closed doors due to the Covid-19 pandemic restrictions. Football enthusiasts can enjoy live streaming on Disney+ Hotstar and can opt to buy its subscription. Fans can either purchase VIP or Premium subscription plans. They can opt from an annual VIP plan which is priced at Rs 399 and a Premium plan which costs Rs 1,499. Disney + Hotstar also has a monthly subscription plan which is currently priced at Rs 299.

Reliance Jio subscribers can also enjoy the live streaming of ISL 2020-21 on Jio TV app.

Follow the steps below to watch the ISL 2020-21 Kerala Blasters FC vs Bengaluru FC match on Disney+ Hotstar.

1. On your mobile device, open the App Store/ Google Play Store.

2. Download and install the Disney+ Hotstar app.

3. Register on the app with requisite details.

4. Buy your preferred subscription plan.

5. Enjoy live streaming of the match from the app’s sports section.

The ISL 2020-21 Kerala Blasters FC vs Bengaluru FC match is scheduled to kick-off at 7:30 pm IST.