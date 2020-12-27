ISL 2020-21: How to Watch Kerala Blasters FC vs Hyderabad FC Today's Match on Hotstar, JioTV Online

Kerala Blasters FC will look to win their first game of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2020-21 when they square off against Hyderabad FC at the GMC Stadium, in Bambolim, on Sunday, December 27.

Kerala Blasters come into this clash on the back of a 1-1 draw against SC East Bengal. While, Hyderabad FC suffered their first defeat of the season going down 0-2 to high flying Mumbai City.

The Blasters have registered only three points from six games so far and are placed ninth in the standings. Whereas, the Nizams sit two places ahead of the Blasters with two wins, three draws, one loss and nine points.

This will be the first encounter between the two sides this ISL season. However, both have won one game each in the last two clashes between them.

To watch live streaming on Disney+ Hotstar, football enthusiasts will have to buy its subscription. They can either purchase VIP or Premium subscription. For one year of VIP and Premium, they will have to pay Rs 399 and Rs 1,499. Disney+ Hotstar also offers a one-month subscription of Premium which costs Rs 299.

Reliance Jio users can enjoy the live streaming of ISL 2020-21 on Jio TV as well. They will have to download the Jio TV app to enjoy the live streaming on their smartphone.

The ISL 2020-21 game between Kerala Blasters FC and Hyderabad FC is scheduled to start at 7:30pm