ISL 2020-21: How to Watch Kerala Blasters vs Jamshedpur FC Today's Match on Hotstar, JioTV Online

Kerala Blasters and Jamshedpur FC have been doing exactly the same in the ongoing Indian Super League in terms of points and wins. Both the sides have 14 points and three wins from 13 matches each. Each of the two teams will need to up their game at the earliest in order to move upwards in the ISL 2020-21 points table.

In their latest respective matches,neither of the two could register a win and their fixtures ended in a draw. Kerala Blasters FC faced FC Goa and the match ended with 1-1 score, while Jamshedpur was up against Hyderabad and the match concluded with 0-0 score.

ISL 2020-21 Kerala Blasters vs Jamshedpur match is on Wednesday, January 27 at 7:30 PM IST. The fixture will be played at the GMC stadium.

In India, ISL 2020-21 Kerala Blasters vs Jamshedpur match live stream will be available on two apps, namely JIO TV and Disney+ Hotstar. Football enthusiasts can enjoy the match from any part of the country with the help of these two portals.

In order to start watching the match on Disney+Hotstar, the football lover will need to subscribe to a plan offered by the portal. There are two annual plans from which you can choose, the first plan is the VIP plan which comes at a price of Rs 399, and the second one is the Premium plan at Rs 1499. One can also opt for montly Premium plan at Rs 299.

To start watching the ISL 2020-21 Kerala Blasters vs Jamshedpur match on Disney+ Hotstar, follow these steps:

Step 1: Install the Disney+ Hotstar app from App Store or Google Play Store

Step 2: Make an account on the app

Step 3: Buy a subscription plan

Step 4: Search for sports section on the homepage

Step 5: ISL 2020-21 option will be available, click on it and start watching the match

For watching the match on Jio TV app, the football lovers will mandatorily need an active Reliance Jio connection. If they have it, then the person will only need to download the Jio TV app and can start watching ISL 2020-21 matches.