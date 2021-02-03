ISL 2020-21: How to Watch Kerala Blasters vs Mumbai City FC Today's Match on Disney+ Hotstar, JioTV Online

In a thrilling encounter between two sides at the opposite ends of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2020-21 standings, Kerala Blasters square off against Mumbai City FC on Wednesday, February 3, at the GMC Stadium in Bambolim, Goa.

Ahead of the 81st match of the ISL, Kerala Blasters currently occupy the ninth spot in the ISL standings with three wins, six defeats and as many draws from 15 matches. Whereas, league leaders Mumbai City have won nine, drawn two and lost just two games with still one match on hand.

Both sides come into this clash on the back of unexpected defeats from their previous outings and will look to change it when they face each other on Wednesday night.

The upcoming encounter between the two sides is scheduled to begin at 7:30 PM IST.

The current edition of the ISL 2020-21 is being played behind closed doors due to restrictions induced by the Covid-19 pandemic. However, fans can enjoy the live broadcast and streaming on Disney + Hotstar if they opt to purchase a subscription plan. Football enthusiasts can either buy a VIP plan which is priced at Rs 399 or a Premium option at Rs 1,499. While a monthly plan is priced at Rs 299.

Reliance Jio subscribers can also enjoy the live streaming of ISL 2020-21 on Jio TV app.

