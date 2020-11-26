ISL 2020-21: How to Watch Kerala Blasters FC vs NorthEast United FC Today's Match on Hotstar, JioTV Online

The second outing in the matchday 2 of the ISL 2020-21 will see Kerala Blasters FC go head-to-head against NorthEast United FC. While Kerala Blasters are yet to open their account as they faced defeat in the first fixture of the tournament, the Highlanders are also enjoying a one-match lead over their opponents. They claimed victory in the first outing of the ISL 2020-21 against Mumbai City Fc.

ISL 2020-21 Kerala Blasters FC vs NorthEast United FC will be placed at GMC Stadium in Goa at 7.30pm IST on Thursday, November 26.

How to livestream Kerala Blasters FC vs NorthEast United FC match on Disney+ Hotstar or Jio TV

The football lovers in India will be disappointed this year as they will not be able to attend the ISL 2020-21 matches in person. However, one can watch the live telecast or the live streaming of all the outings, available at the comfort of one's home. all The ISL 2020-21 matches this year will be live streaming on Disney+ Hotstar and Jio TV. To watch the matches on Disney+ Hotstar, viewers can buy either of the two subscriptions. Disney+ Hotstar offers Premium and VIP subscription services. The Disney+ Hotstar Premium service can be purchased at Rs 299 per month or Rs 1499 per year, while the Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription comes at Rs 399 per year.

The ISL 2020-21 matches can also be watched using Jio TV with selected Reliance Jio prepaid plans. The plans include Rs 401 (28 days validity), Rs 499 (56 days validity), Rs 598 (56 days validity with more data), Rs 777 (84 days validity) and Rs 2599 (365 days validity). All the plans come with a complimentary Disney+ Hotstar service.

How to watch ISL 2020-21 on Disney+ Hotstar through Jio subscription:

Step 1: Visit Google Play Store or App Store to download Disney+ Hotstar app

Step 2: Recharge your Jio prepaid account with one of the prepaid plans listed above

Step 3: Register yourself on the Disney+ Hotstar app, using your mobile number and OTP to sign in to Disney+ Hotstar app or website

Step 4: Visit the ‘Sports’ section on the app and find ISL 2020-21

Step 5: Enjoy the Kerala Blasters FC vs NorthEast United FC match