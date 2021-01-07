ISL 2020-21: How to Watch Kerala Blasters vs Odisha FC Today's Match on Deiney+ Hotstar, JioTV Online

In the hope for a second win of the season, Kerala Blasters will square off against a winless Odisha FC in match 50 of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2020-21, on Thursday, January 7, at the GMC Stadium, in Bambolim, Goa.

The Blasters have had an underwhelming season so far as they managed to register a solitary win from eight matches. They won their first game of the tournament against Hyderabad FC with a 2-0 scoreline, however, they again lost to Mumbai City FC in their most recent fixture. Kibu Vicuna’s men have lost four and drawn thrice to slip to the 10th position with just six points to their name.

Meanwhile, an equally struggling Odisha FC are the only ISL team this season still looking out for a maiden win. Stuart Baxter’s men are placed at the bottom of the ISL points table with only two points from eight outings so far. They now come into this encounter after a 1-3 loss against SC East Bengal.

Both sides will be aiming to get their confidence back with a win when they lock horns in Bambolim tonight.

The ISL 2020-21 game between Kerala Blasters FC and Odisha FC is scheduled to start at 7:30 pm.

The current edition of the ISL 2020-21 is being played in empty sporting venues due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic restrictions. The upcoming match between Kerala Blasters FC vs Odisha FC and other ISL 2020-21 fixtures can be live streamed on Disney+ Hotstar. Interested football fans can opt to purchase a VIP or Premium subscription plan. They have a choice to opt for the annual VIP plan which costs Rs 399, while the Premium plan is priced at Rs1,499. They also provide a monthly subscription plan that costs Rs 299.

Reliance Jio users can also enjoy the live streaming of ISL 2020-21 on Jio TV app.

Follow the steps below to watch the ISL 2020-21 Kerala Blasters FC vs Odisha FC games on Disney+ Hotstar.

1. On your mobile device, open the App Store/ Google Play Store.

2. Download and install the Disney+ Hotstar app.

3. Register on the app with requisite details.

4. Buy your preferred subscription plan and enjoy the live streaming from the app’s sports section.