ISL 2020-21: How to Watch Kerala Blasters FC vs SC East Bengal Today's Match on Hotstar, JioTV Online

After experiencing a disappointing campaign so far in the Indian Super League 2020-21 with no single victory, teams Kerala Blasters FC and SC East Bengal will clash in the second match of Sunday, December 20, scheduled to be played at 7.30 pm IST. The ISL 2020-21 Kerala Blasters FC vs SC East Bengal match will take place at GMC Stadium in Bambolin.

Both the teams will look forward to scoring their first victory of this season as the strugglers go head-to-head against each other. With a total of 10 goals in this league by both the teams, winning today’s match will be a major concern for both the sides.

How to live stream Kerala Blasters FC vs SC East Bengal match on Disney+ Hotstar or Jio TV

This year, the ISL 2020-21 matches are being played behind closed doors. The matches, being hosted in Goa at three different venues, cannot be attended by lie audience. For those who want to watch the ISL 2020-21 outings, there are options to see either live streaming or live telecast. The match between Kerala Blasters FC and SC East Bengal will be available for live stream on Disney+ Hotstar and Jio TV.

To watch the live streaming of ISL 2020-21 matches on Disney + Hotstar, the footballs lovers choose one of the two subscription plans being offered by the app currently. The yearly subscription plan for Disney+ Hotstar Premium subscription comes at Rs 1499, while in Disney+ Hotstar VIP, the annual plan costs Rs 399. For a cheaper subscription, you can select Disney+ Hotstar Premium monthly plan at Rs 299.

For watching ISL 2020-21 matches on Jio TV, recharge your Jio number with selected Reliance prepaid plans. These include Rs 401, Rs 499, Rs 598, Rs 777 and Rs 2599 plans, all coming with a complimentary subscription of Disney+ Hotstar VIP.

How to watch ISL 2020-21, Kerala Blasters FC vs SC East Bengal on Disney+ Hotstar/ Jio TV:

Step 1: First, start downloading Disney+ Hotstar app using Google Play Store or App Store

Step 2: Next, register on the app using your mobile number and OTP. Enter log-in credentials to sign in to Disney+ Hotstar app

Step 3: Select a subscription plan of your choice

Step 4: Go to the Sports section, and browse Kerala Blasters FC vs SC East Bengal match

The Kerala Blasters FC vs SC East Bengal game will begin at 7:30 pm IST.