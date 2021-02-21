ISL 2020-21: How to Watch Kerala Blasters vs Chennaiyin FC Today's Match on Hotstar, JioTV Online

Having been knocked out of the competition, both Kerala Blasters and Chennaiyin FC will clash against one another the 2020-21 Indian Super League (ISL) season on Sunday. This match will be played at the GMC Stadium in Bambolim, Goa.

Kerala Blasters are one of just three teams in the competition that enter this match with a point-to-match ratio of less than one. They have just picked up 3 victories in 18 matches and they have picked up just 16 points so far.

Not only this, they have scored 22 goals this season and at the same time, they have also conceded 33 times, which is the joint-most by any team, alongside Odisha FC.

Chennaiyin FC, on the other hand, have scored just 16 times in 19 matches, and they are currently tied with Jamshedpur FC and SC East Bengal for scoring the least number of goals in this competition. They have also played out the most number of draws in the league. Chennaiyin FC's Anirudh Thapa is slowly regaining his fitness and we expect him to play the entire match.

Kerala Blasters have just three wins to their name against Chennaiyin FC, which is not a good place to enter the match.

To watch live streaming on Disney+ Hotstar, people will have to buy its subscription. They can either purchase VIP or Premium subscription. For one year of VIP and Premium, they will have to pay Rs 399 and Rs 1,499. Disney+ Hotstar also offers a one-month subscription of Premium which costs Rs 299.

Reliance Jio users can enjoy the live streaming of ISL 2020-21 on Jio TV. For that, they will have to download Jio TV on their smartphone.

How to watch Kerala Blasters vs Chennaiyin FC match Disney+ Hotstar

Step 1: Go to Google Play Store and install Disney+ Hotstar

Step 2: Register on the app

Step 3: Buy a subscription plan of your choice

Step 4: Enjoy the match by visiting the sports section of the app.

Kerala Blasters vs Chennaiyin FC game will begin at 7.30 pm.