ISL 2020-21: How to Watch Kerala Blasters vs FC Goa Today's Match on Hotstar, JioTV Online

The last time the two teams met each other, was on December 6 wherein FC Goa managed to beat Kerala Blasters by 3-1. The upcoming match between the two sides in Indian Super League 2020-21 has been scheduled for Saturday, January 23 at the GMC Stadium. In terms of performance, Goa are way ahead of Kerala. Goa have 19 points and five wins to their credit while Kerala are at the third last position in the league with 13 points and three wins from the same number of matches.

ISL 2020-21 FULL COVERAGE | ISL 2020-21 SCHEDULE | ISL 2020-21 POINTS TABLE

There are only two simple ways of live streaming the January 23 Kerala Blasters vs FC Goa match on your device. The first is through JIO TV and second is via Disney+ Hotstar.

To live stream through Jio TV, all you need is a Reliance Jio connection and the JIO TV app.

For watching the match through Disney+ Hotstar you will require an active subscription of it. The viewer can choose between two subscription plans I.e. VIP plan and Premium plan. These plans come at different prices and give varied accesses of the OTT platform. However, football enthusiasts can be carefree as both of these plans will allow him or her to watch the ISL 2020-21 series.

The VIP plan is priced at Rs 399 and the Premium plan is worth Rs 1499.

For watching the January 23 ISL 2020-21 Kerala Blasters vs FC Goa match on Disney+ Hotstar

Step 1: Go to the app store or play store and download the Disney+ Hotstar app

Step 2: Create an account on the app

Step 3: Choose a subscription plan from the available options and complete the payment for activating the same

Step 4: go to the sports section and search for ISL 2020-21 and watch the match