ISL 2020-21: How to watch Mumbai City FC vs Bengaluru FC Today's Match on Hotstar, JioTV Online

ISL 2020-21 Mumbai City FC vs Bengaluru FC match scheduled for Monday, February 15 will be held at the GMC stadium. Of the last five matches, Mumbai have won two outings and have been on the losing end of one. Their latest match ended in a draw after Mumbai City scored 3-3. Bengaluru FC, on the other hand, have won and lost one match each in their last five matches. All apart from them have ended in a draw. In the most recent one, they were beaten by ATK Mohun Bagan by 0-2.

The ISL 2020-21 Mumbai City FC vs Bengaluru FC match is scheduled to start from 7:30 PM IST.

For live streaming the Mumbai City FC vs Bengaluru FC on Disney+Hotstar app, follow these steps:

Step 1: Make sure you have the Disney+Hotstar app on your phone

Step 2: Make an account on the portal

Step 3: Buy a subscription plan among the three available

Step 4: On homepage, go to sports section and look for ISL option

Disney+Hotstar offers three subscription plans, the first is a VIP annualplan priced at Rs 399, second is an yearly Premium plan for Rs 1499 and the third is a Premium monthly plan worth Rs 299.

It is very easy to watch the match on Jio TV app. To do so, you only need to do two things, one is the app and the second is a Reliance Jio connection.

Here's looking at the probable 11 of the two sides:

ISL 2020-21 Mumbai City FC: Amrinder Singh, Mandar Rao Dessai, Mourtada Fall, Hernan Santana, Amey Ranawade, Rowllin Borges, Ahmed Jahouh, Raynier Fernandes, Cy Goddard, Bipin Singh and Adam Le Fondre.

ISL 2020-21 Bengaluru FC: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Parag Shrivas, Muirang Wungngayam, Fran Gonzalez, Ajith Kumar, Erik Paartalu, Harmanjot Khabra, Udanta Singh, Suresh Wangjam, Xisco Hernandez and Sunil Chhetri.