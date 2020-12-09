ISL 2020-21: How to Watch Mumbai City FC vs Chennaiyin FC Today’s Match on Hotstar, JioTV Online

Mumbai City FC are on top of the Indian Super League 2020-21 points table with three back to back wins. The team have managed to score nine points from four matches that they have played. Chennaiyin FC, on the other hand, have not performed at all in the ongoing tournament. The team have only registered its win in one out of the three matches they have played. They only have four points as yet.

ISL 2020-21 Mumbai City FC vs Chennaiyin FC is scheduled for Wednesday, December 9. The outing will commence from 7:30 PM IST at the GMC Stadium. In the latest match, Mumbai City FC defeated Odisha 2-0 and Chennaiyin FC were beaten by Bengaluru 0-1.

How to livestream Mumbai City FC vs Chennaiyin FC match on Disney+ Hotstar or Jio TV

All matches of the league will be played in Goa this year. However, due to the ongoing coronavirus scare, the kick-off will take place in an empty stadium. In order to watch the match in such a situation, the football enthusiasts across the country can live stream the same on OTT platform Disney+Hotstar and Jio TV.

It must be noted that to watch the ISL 2020-21 matches, one must have a subscription of Disney+Hotstar. There are two plans from which a person can choose: Disney+ Hotstar Premium and Disney+ Hotstar VIP. The Disney+ Hotstar Premium plan costs Rs 1499 per year, while Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription is for Rs 399 per year. There is also a monthly plan for Disney+ Hotstar Premium, which is available at Rs 299.

Those wanting to watch the ISL kick off on Jio TV must make sure that there Reliance numbers are charged with any one of these plans:

Rs 401 valid for 28 days Rs 499 valid for 56 days Rs 598 valid for 56 days Rs 777 valid for 84 days Rs 2599 valid for 365 days

It is worth mentioning that all of the above mentioned prepaid plans come with a complimentary Disney+ Hotstar service.

How to watch ISL 2020-21 Mumbai City FC vs Chennaiyin FC on Disney+ Hotstar through Jio subscription:

Step 1: Open Google Play Store or App Store and download the Disney+ Hotstar app

Step 2: Next, recharge your Jio prepaid account with any of the five plans mentioned above

Step 3: Make an account on the Disney+ Hotstar app by registering on it

Step 4: Look for the ‘Sports; section in the app. In that option. users will find an option that reads ISL 2020-21 fixtures. Click on it

Step 5: Click on the live streaming of Mumbai City FC vs Chennaiyin FC match