ISL 2020-21: How to watch Mumbai City FC vs FC Goa Today's match on Hotstar, JioTV Online

League leaders Mumbai City FC have managed to score 33 points from 15 matches. However, the FC Goa team have been winless in the last four consecutive matches. Due to this,the team has slipped down to spot number 5 of the points table. Goa’s latest that ended in a draw saw them up against NorthEast United. In the match, the two sides ended up scoring one goal each. Mumbai on the contrary defeated Kerala by 2-1.

ISL 2020-21 Mumbai City FC vs FC Goa match is scheduled to start from 7:30 PM IST at GMC Stadium. Indian football lovers can watch the match from anywhere in India through Disney+Hotstar app and Jio TV app.

To start watching the match on Jio TV app. To watch the game through that mode you need an active Reliance Jio connection and the app in your device.

For watching ISL 2020-21 matches on Disney+Hotstar, buy either of the two plans i.e. VIP plan for Rs 399 or the premium plan for Rs 1499.

Here is a looking at possible playing 11 of the two sides:

Mumbai City FC: Amrinder Singh (GK), Vignesh Dakshinamurthy, Hernan Sanatan, Mourtada Fall, Amey Ranawade, Rowllin Borges, Ahmed Jahouh, Raynier Fernandes, Bipin Singh, Hugo Boumous, Bartholomew Ogbeche

FC Goa: Dheeraj Singh (GK), Ivan Gonzalez, Adil Khan, Seriton Fernandes, Saviour Gama, Alberto Noguera, Edu Bedia, Glan Martins, Alexander Jesuraj, Jorge Ortiz Mendoza, Igor Angulo