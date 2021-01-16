ISL 2020-21: How to watch Mumbai City FC vs Hyderabad FC Today's match on Disney+ Hotstar, JioTV Online

Table-toppers Mumbai City FC will look to extend their blazing form when they take on an in-form Hyderabad FC in the India Super League (ISL) 2020-21 fixture on Saturday, January 16. The ISL 2020-21 Mumbai City FC vs Hyderabad FC match will be played at the GMC Stadium, in Bambolim, Goa.

Mumbai City FC, chasing their maiden ISL title, have been a revelation in this season. Sergio Lobera’s side remain unbeaten in their last nine matches and racked up eight wins. The Islanders are currently leading the points table collecting 25 points from 10 games so far.

Meanwhile, Hyderabad FC have been an exciting unit to watch as well. The Nizams ended their losing streak, with two consecutive wins to climb to the fourth position in the standings. Manuel Marquez’s side have so far won four games from the same number of matches as their opponents.

The current edition of the ISL 2020-21 is played behind closed doors due to restrictions induced by the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. However, football fans can enjoy live streaming on Disney+ Hotstar and can opt to buy its subscription. Interested people can either purchase VIP or Premium subscription plans. They can avail the annual VIP plan at Rs 399, while the Premium one costs Rs 1,499 for an year. The provider also has a monthly subscription plan that costs Rs 299.

Reliance Jio users can enjoy the live streaming of ISL 2020-21 on Jio TV app.

The ISL 2020-21 Mumbai City FC vs Hyderabad FC match is scheduled to kick-off at 7:30pm IST.