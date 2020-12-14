ISL 2020-21: How to watch Mumbai City FC vs Jamshedpur FC Today's match on Disney+ Hotstar

The 28th match of ISL 2020-21 will take place between Mumbai City FC and Jamshedpur FC today at GMC Stadium in Bambolim. The Mumbai City FC vs Jamshedpur FC game will begin at 7.30 pm IST.

Mumbai City FC, in their last game, defeated Chennaiyin FC by 2-1. They are placed at the top of the points table with 12 points. The club have won four of the five games they have played as of now in this season and lost the remaining fixtures.

On the other hand, Jamshedpur FC locked horns with East Bengal in their previous clash. The match ended in a draw as both the teams failed to score a single goal. They are placed at the seventh position with six points. Jamshedpur FC have registered a win in one of the five fixtures. They lost one game and their three games have ended in draws.

The two teams have faced each other six times till now. Out of these, Jamshedpur FC have won three, Mumbai City FC dominated two, while one clash has ended in a draw.

Looking at the performance of Mumbai City FC in this season, it is being expected that they can outperform Jamshedpur FC in the upcoming match.

The matches of ISL 2020-21 are being played in the absence of audiences in stadiums due to COVID-19 situation. Football lovers can live-stream the game on Disney+ Hotstar and Jio TV. To enjoy the game on Jio TV, one should be using Reliance Jio SIM.

Disney+ Hotstar offers two types of subscription plans – VIP or Premium. The yearly subscription of Disney+ Hotstar VIP is priced at Rs 399. On the other hand, Disney+ Hotstar Premium comes with a monthly and a yearly subscription. The monthly subscription can be purchased at Rs 299 and a yearly plan at Rs 1,499.

How to live-stream Mumbai City FC vs Jamshedpur FC game on Disney+ Hotstar

Step 1: Go to PlayStore and install Disney+ Hotstar

Step 2: Open the app and register using mobile number or email ID

Step 3: Buy either a VIP or Premium subscription plan

Step 4: Enjoy the match on the app