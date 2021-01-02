ISL 2020-21: How to Watch Mumbai City FC vs Kerala Blasters Today's Match on Hotstar, JioTV Online

High-flyers Mumbai City FC will look to reach the top of the table when they square off against Kerala Blasters in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2020-21, at the GMC Stadium in Bambolim, on Saturday, January 2.

Mumbai City FC have risen to be one of the title favorites in this ISL edition. Sergio Lobera’s side are currently placed in the second standing in the ISL 2020-21 table. They have won five games, while drawn and lost once so far.

Meanwhile, Kerala Blasters FC put an end to their winless streak with a 2-0 win against Hyderabad FC from their most recent fixture. Kibu Vicuna’s men had a mixed season so far, as they lost and drew thrice in their six games. However, the Blasters are currently in the lower half of the ISL points table with only six points so far in the tournament with six points to their name.

In the last six editions of the ISL, both teams have faced each other on 12 occasions. Mumbai City have won four times, Kerala Blasters managed two wins, while they shared points in six matches.

As the ISL 2020-21 season will be played behind closed doors and sans crowds. Football fans can enjoy the live streaming on Disney+ Hotstar and opt to buy its subscription. They can either purchase VIP or Premium subscription. The annual VIP and Premium plans are priced at Rs 399 and Rs 1,499 respectively, while a one-month subscription of Premium costs Rs 299.

Reliance Jio subscribers can enjoy the live streaming of ISL 2020-21 on Jio TV too. They will need to download the Jio TV app to enjoy the live streaming on their smartphone.

To watch ISL 2020-21 Mumbai City FC vs Kerala Blasters FC games on Disney+ Hotstar, follow the steps mentioned below.

Step 1: Open the App Store/Google Play Store on your smartphone.

Step 2: Download and install Disney+ Hotstar

Step 2: Register on the app

Step 3: Buy subscription plan of your choice

Step 4: Go to the sports section of the app and enjoy the live streaming of the match.

The ISL 2020-21 game between Mumbai City FC and Kerala Blasters FC is scheduled to start at 7:30pm IST.