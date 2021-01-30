ISL 2020-21: How to Watch Mumbai City FC vs NorthEast United FC Today's Match on Disney+ Hotstar, JioTV Online

Weekend action continues in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2020-21 with a thrilling encounter between the two sides in the upper half of the ISL standings as Mumbai City FC square off against NorthEast United FC at the GMC Stadium, in Bambolim, Goa. The upcoming encounter between the two sides will be played on Saturday, January 30 and is scheduled to begin at 7:30 PM IST.

ISL table toppers Mumbai City are on an undefeated streak of 12 games and are just one win away from scripting history in the league with a 13-match streak. A win tonight will better FC Goa’s previous record achieved in 2015.Whereas, their opponents NorthEast United will be eyeing for a top-four qualification, as a win will propel them into the third spot on the ISL points table. They won both of their last two fixtures and are on the cusp of playoffs position.

Even though Mumbai City FC have drawn two of their last three matches, they will be wary of the Highlanders' 1-0 win against them to kickstart the current season and their current resurgence under new coach Khalid Jamil.

The current edition of the ISL 2020-21 is being played without the presence of live audience in stadiumsdue restrictions induced by the Covid-19 pandemic. However, fans need not be disappointed as theycan enjoy the live broadcast and streaming on Disney + Hotstar, if they opt to purchase a subscription plan. Football enthusiasts can either buy a VIP plan which is priced at Rs 399 annually or a Premium option at Rs 1,499 per year. A monthly plan is priced at Rs 299.

Reliance Jio subscribers can also enjoy the live streaming of ISL 2020-21 on Jio TV app.

Follow the steps below to watch the ISL 2020-21 Mumbai City FC vs NorthEast United FC match on Disney+ Hotstar:

Step1:Open the App Store/ Google Play Store on your mobile device

Step 2:Download and install the Disney+ Hotstar app

Step3: Register on the app with requisite details

Step 4: Buy your preferred subscription plan

Step 5:Enjoy the live streaming of the match from the app’s sports section