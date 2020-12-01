ISL 2020-21: How to Watch Mumbai City FC vs SC East Bengal Today's Match on Hotstar, JioTV Online

Match 13 of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2020-21 will be a high-octane game as Mumbai City FC will square off against SC East Bengal at the GMC Stadium, Bambolim in Goa. The match will be played in empty stadiums sans crowds. Football fans can watch it live on TV or OTT platforms.

Mumbai City FC head into the game having recovered after their opening 1-0 loss against NorthEast United FC, followed it with a hard-fought 1-0 win against FC Goa. Whereas, SC East Bengal come into the fixture after suffering a 2-0 loss against rivals ATK Mohun Bagan.

Both the teams will be facing each other for the first time in ISL 2020-21, as it is the debut season for SC East Bengal in the tournament. The Islanders will be elated by the return of Ahmed Jahouh to the side and hope to take the momentum from their win against FC Goa. SC East Bengal missed their chances in the first-ever Kolkata derby of the ISL 2020-21 and will hope to perform better this time.

To watch live streaming on Disney+ Hotstar, people will have to buy its subscription. They can either purchase VIP or Premium subscription. For one year of VIP and Premium, they will have to pay Rs 399 and Rs 1,499. Disney+ Hotstar also offers a one-month subscription of Premium which costs Rs 299.

Reliance Jio users can enjoy the live streaming of ISL 2020-21 on Jio TV. For that, they will have to download Jio TV on their smartphone.

How to watch Mumbai City FC vs SC East Bengal match Disney+ Hotstar

Step 1: Go to Google Play Store and install Disney+ Hotstar

Step 2: Register on the app

Step 3: Buy subscription plan of your choice

Step 4: Enjoy the match by visiting the sports section of the app.

Mumbai City FC vs SC East Bengal game will begin at 7.30 pm.