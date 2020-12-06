ISL 2020-21: How to watch Mumbai City vs Odisha Today's match on Hotstar, JioTV Online

Odisha have winless after three games in the ongoing ISL 2020-21. The team has been on the losing end of two matches and have had one draw match. Currently the team has one point from three matches. Mumbai City FC, on the other hand, have won two out of three matches till now. Presently, the team have six points. Both the teams have met contrasting fate in their respective previous matches. Mumbai City defeated East Bengal by 3-0 on December 1 while Odisha were beaten by ATK Mohun Bagan 1-0 on December 3.

ISL 2020-21, Mumbai City vs Odisha kick off is scheduled for Sunday December 6 at the GMC Stadium. The match will commence from 5:00 PM IST.

Football enthusiasts in India can watch the match live on TV or OTT platforms. To watch the live streaming on Disney+ Hotstar, the person will have to purchase its subscription. There are two options from which the enthusiast can choose from. The first one is VIP, this plan is available for Rs 399 and the second one is Premium which is available for Rs 1499

They can either purchase VIP or Premium subscription. For one year of VIP and Premium, they will have to pay Rs 399 and Rs 1,499. Disney+ Hotstar also offers a one-month subscription of Premium which costs Rs 299.

Reliance Jio users can also watch the live streaming of ISL 2020-21 on Jio TV. In order to do so, they will have to download Jio TV on their smartphone.

How to watch Mumbai City vs Odisha match Disney+ Hotstar

Step 1: Go to Google Play Store and install Disney+ Hotstar

Step 2: Register on the app

Step 3: Buy subscription plan of your choice

Step 4: Enjoy the match by visiting the sports section of the app.