ISL 2020-21: How to Watch NorthEast United FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan Today's Match on Disney+ Hotstar, JioTV Online

ATK Mohan Bagan will look to close the points gap between them and table toppers Mumbai City FC in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2020-21 when they lock horns with NorthEast United FC on Tuesday, January 26. The ISL 2020-21 NorthEast United FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan match will be held at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, in Fatorda, Goa.

NorthEast United will go into their second ISL game since the departure of head coach Gerard Nus. The Highlanders have won just three games from 12 played so far and were able to put an end to their seven-match winless run in the league. They managed to come on top of Jamshedpur FC with a 2-1 win in their last match.

Whereas, ATK Mohun Bagan have been one of the most consistent sides with a strong defense unit since the start of the season. The Mariners currently trail ISL league leaders Mumbai City FC by five points to occupy the second place with 24 points so far. They come into his encounter on the back of a hard fought 1-0 win over former ISL champions Chennaiyin FC to clinch three vital points.

ISL 2020-21 FULL COVERAGE | ISL 2020-21 SCHEDULE | ISL 2020-21 POINTS TABLE

Going into the match, ATK Mohun Bagan boast the superior quality, as they have better defensive and attacking firepower in their squad and are expected to win this one.

The current edition of the ISL 2020-21 is being played behind closed doors due restrictions induced by the Covid-19 pandemic. However, fans can enjoy the live broadcast and streaming on Disney + Hotstar if they opt to purchase a subscription plan. Football enthusiasts can either buy a VIP plan which is priced at Rs 399 or a Premium option at Rs 1,499. While a monthly plan is priced at Rs 299.

Reliance Jio subscribers can also enjoy the live streaming of ISL 2020-21 on Jio TV app.

Follow the steps below to watch the ISL 2020-21 NorthEast United FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan match on Disney+ Hotstar.

Open the App Store/ Google Play Store on your mobile device. Download and install the Disney+ Hotstar app. Register on the app with requisite details Buy your preferred subscription plan. The live streaming of the match can be enjoyed from the app’s sports section.

The ISL 2020-21 NorthEast United FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan match is scheduled to kick-off at 7:30 pm.