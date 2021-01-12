ISL 2020-21: How to Watch NorthEast United FC vs Bengaluru FC Match on Hotstar, JioTV Online

In a clash of two clubs currently going through a horrible run in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2020-21, NorthEast United FC will be taking on Bengaluru FC at the Tilak Maidan, in Vasco, Goa, on Tuesday, January 12.

There are very little things that separate both sides at this stage of the tournament. Both started off strong, maintaining their place in the top four before a bad run of games saw them slide down the table. Currently, Bengaluru FC are placed sixth with 12 points from 10 games. Their opponents NorthEast United stand a point adrift with 11 points with the same number of outings so far.

Both teams are also on a winless streak, while the defending champions have lost their last four games, while the Highlanders are in their last six outings which include three losses.

NorthEast United FC and Bengaluru FC have faced each other nine times in previous ISL seasons. The Blues have an edge in that record with five wins, while the Highlanders have won just once. Both sides shared points on three other occasions. However, the last time these two sides clashed, despite trailing by two goals, NorthEast United fought back to earn a 2-2 draw.

Know how to watch NorthEast United FC vs Bengaluru FC match of ISL 2020-21 online

The current season of the ISL is being played in empty sporting venues due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic restrictions. The upcoming match between NorthEast United FC vs Bengaluru FC and other ISL 2020-21 matches can be live streamed on Disney+ Hotstar.

Viewers interested in viewing the live streaming can opt to purchase a VIP or Premium subscription plan. They can choose between annual VIP annual plan priced at Rs 399, and the Premium yearly plan at Rs 1,499. They also provide a monthly Premium subscription plan that costs Rs 299.

Reliance Jio subscribers/users can also enjoy the live streaming of ISL 2020-21 on Jio TV app.

Follow the steps below to watch the ISL 2020-21 NorthEast United FC vs Bengaluru FC games on Disney+ Hotstar:

1. Open the App Store/ Google Play Store on your mobile device

2. Download and install the Disney+ Hotstar app

3. Register on the app with requisite details

4. Buy your preferred subscription plan

5. From the sports section, enjoy live streaming of the match

The ISL 2020-21 NorthEast United FC vs Bengaluru FC game is scheduled to kick-off at 7:30pm IST.