ISL 2020-21: How to Watch NorthEast United FC vs Chennaiyin FC Today's Match on Hotstar, JioTV Online

Match 26 of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2020-21 will feature NorthEast United FC taking on two-time champions Chennaiyin FC at the Tilak Maidan, in Vasco da Gama, Goa on Sunday, December 13. The match will be played in empty stadiums sans crowds. Football fans can watch it live on TV or OTT platforms.

Former champions Chennaiyin FC after a positive start to the season, have suffered back-to-back defeats. They just have just one win from four outings so far and the Marina Machans are currently placed eighth in the points due to their inconsistent run. Heading into the game Csaba Laszlo’s men need to be wary of NorthEast United’s solid defense and their ability to score against any side.

On the other hand, NorthEast United FC are on a dream run this season. The Highlanders have not only secured two wins, three wins from outings, but they have scored in every match so far, tallying seven goals in four games, and are unbeaten so far in the tournament. They are currently placed third on the points table with nine points to their name.

NorthEast United FC vs Chennaiyin FC game will begin at 5.00 pm.