ISL 2020-21: How to Watch NorthEast United FC vs FC Goa Today's Match on Disney+ Hotstar, JioTV Online

In the 82nd match of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2020-21, NorthEast United FC and FC Goa will lock horns on Thursday, February 4 at the Tilak Maidan Stadium, in Vasco da Gama, Goa.In their last four games, NorthEast United FC have drawn one and won three games, including the one against ISL leaders Mumbai City FC. While, FC Goa have not suffered a loss in their last seven games, with the majority of them ending in a draw.

Both sides have garnered 21 points after 14 games with fifth-placed NEUFC just below their opponents. Both the sides are ISL playoff contenders and a win will propel either team to the third spot on the standings.

The upcoming encounter between the two sides is scheduled to begin at 7:30 PM IST.

The ongoing edition of the ISL tournament is being in Goa at different locations. However, the matches are being played without any live audience in attendance due to the Covid-19 pandemic restrictions.

Reliance Jio subscribers can also enjoy the live streaming of ISL 2020-21 on Jio TV app.

