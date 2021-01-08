ISL 2020-21: How to Watch NorthEast United FC vs Hyderabad FC Today's Match on Hotstar, JioTV Online

NorthEast United FC and Hyderabad FC have an opportunity to break into the top four when they face each other in the Indian Super League 2020-21 match today. With three wins and three draws, Hyderabad is currently at the sixth position with 12 points. They snapped the three match losing streak in the last game against Chennaiyin FC which they won by 4-1 goals. A win here would see them surpass Jamshedpur and Bengaluru in the table.

NorthEast United are going through a poor phase as they have failed to win a single match since they beat East Bengal way back. In the last five games, they have lost twice and drawn on the other three occasions. Currently, they are just behind Hyderabad in the table with 11 points. It’s high time they got their act together.

The match will be played at 7:30 PM IST at the Tilak Maidan, Vasco da Gama, Goa.

