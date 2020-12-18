ISL 2020-21: How to Watch NorthEast United FC vs Jamshedpur FC Today's Match on Hotstar, JioTV Online

After two back-to-back draws from their last two fixtures, NorthEast United FC will look to return to winning ways when they take on Jamshedpur FC in the 32nd match of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2020-21 on Friday, December 18, at the Tilak Maidan, in Vasco, Goa. The match is scheduled to start at 7:30pm IST.

NorthEast United FC have been one of the most improved sides in the season so far. They began their season on a winning note with a surprising 1-0 win over Mumbai City FC. Since then, they have drawn four out of their subsequent five games as they shared points with Bengaluru FC, FC Goa, Kerala Blasters, and Chennaiyin FC. Their second win of the season came against SC East Bengal, with a 2-0 scoreline. Currently, they are one of the three sides who are still unbeaten.

On the other hand, Jamshedpur FC are yet to settle down as a cohesive unit. They began their ISL 2020-21 campaign with a 1-2 loss to Chennaiyin FC, but have remained unbeaten since then. In the following games, they drew against Odisha FC, Hyderabad FC, Mumbai City FC and SC East Bengal. However, the Red Miners managed a surprise victory over ISL heavyweight ATK Mohun Bagan FC with a 2-1 scoreline in their fourth ISL 2020-21 fixture.

Both teams have had a lot of draws, which makes the upcoming fixture between them an intriguing one.

To watch ISL 2020-21 live streaming on Disney+ Hotstar, interested football fans will have to buy the subscription of OTT platform. Disney+ Hotstar offers two subscription services, priced according to a customer’s convenience. While the Disney+ Hotstar VIP service comes at an yearly subscription of Rs 399, Disney+ Hotstar’s Premium service is a bit expensive. One will have to pay Rs 1499 for an annual subscription of Disney+ Hotstar Premium, whereas, the monthly subscription costs Rs 299.

In addition to this, Reliance Jio users can also enjoy the live streaming of ISL 2020-21 on Jio TV. For that, they will have to download Jio TV on their smartphone and recharge their Reliance Jio numbers with some of the selected prepaid plans offered by the company.

How to watch NorthEast United FC vs Jamshedpur FC match Disney+ Hotstar

Step 1: Go to Google Play Store and install Disney+ Hotstar app

Step 2: Register on the app downloaded on your smartphone

Step 3: Buy Disney+ Hotstar subscription plan of your choice, between VIP and Premium

Step 4: Enjoy the match, which can be accessed on the sports section of the app

The NorthEast United FC vs Jamshedpur FC game will begin at 7.30 pm IST.